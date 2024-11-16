PS Sabzi Mandi Arrest 379 Criminals, Recover 93 Miln
Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Police Sabzi Mandi station teams have carried out an extensive crackdown against criminal elements in the Federal capital over the past 10 months to maintain peace and security.
During this period, the Sabzi Mandi police station teams arrested a total of 379 accused involved in various criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs 93 million from their possession, a public relations officer told APP.
He said as part of the ongoing "Nasha Ab Nahi" movement in the federal capital, Sabzi Mandi police teams arrested 57 drug dealers and seized 25 kilogram of hashish, 15 kilogram of heroin, 190-gram ice from their possession.
Additionally, Sabzi Mandi police teams also conducted extensive operations against those possessing illegal arms and recovered 95 pistols and 212 live rounds from their possession.
Moreover, 06 vehicles and 26 bikes were recovered from vehicle lifters, while 210 absconders, proclaimed offenders and court fugitives were arrested during the last 10 months.
DIG Ali Raza emphasized that the Islamabad Police are utilizing all available resources to eliminate drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital. DIG Raza also added that those involved in the heinous crimes of drug and alcohol trafficking would be brought to justice.
Citizens are urged to report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations or the emergency helpline "Pukar-15.
APP/rzr-mkz
