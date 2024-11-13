PS Shahzad Town arrest 928, seize drugs, weapons, valuables worth Rs50mln

The Islamabad Police Shahzad Town station teams have carried out an extensive crackdown against criminal elements in the federal capital over the past 10 months to maintain peace and security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Police Shahzad Town station teams have carried out an extensive crackdown against criminal elements in the Federal capital over the past 10 months to maintain peace and security.

During this period, the Shahzad Town police station teams arrested a total of 928 accused involved in various criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs 50.11 million from their possession, a police spokesperson told APP on Wednesday.

Moreover, as part of the ongoing "Nasha Ab Nahi" movement in the federal capital, Shahzad Town police teams arrested 64 drug dealers and seized 14 kilogram hashish, 13 kilogram of heroin, 329 gram of ice and 30 liters of liquor from their possession.

Similarly, Shahzad Town police teams also conducted extensive operations against those possessing illegal arms and arrested 111 accused and recovered 10 rifles, 99 pistols and 352 rounds of ammunition from their possession.

47 cars and bikes were also recovered from vehicle lifters.

Indiscriminate operations were also conducted by police against proclaimed offenders, court fugitives and target offenders and arrested 73 absconders from various areas.

DIG Ali Raza emphasized that the Islamabad Police are utilizing all available resources to eliminate drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital. DIG also added that those involved in the heinous crimes of drug and alcohol trafficking would be brought to justice.

Citizens are urged to report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations or the emergency helpline "Pukar-15."