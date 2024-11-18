Open Menu

PS Shehzad Town Arrest 17 In Search Operation

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation on Monday in various areas of the Shehzad Town police station jurisdiction, falling under the Rawal Zone, to curb criminal activities.

A police spokesperson told APP that, the operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Rawal Zone Kazim Naqvi.

He said teams comprising police personnel,CTD including lady officers and Frontier Corps (FC) officials, participated in the operation.

Prior to the operation, all personnel were briefed on their assignments and security protocols, he added.

During the operation, 313 suspicious individuals were checked, and 201 houses, shops, inns, hotels, and motels were thoroughly inspected.

As a result, 17 suspects were shifted to the police station for further investigation.

Additionally, four pistols, one rifle, and four motorbikes were seized and moved to the station.

DIG Ali Raza said that the objective of such operations is to eliminate criminal activities and ensure the safety of residents. DIG added that similar search and combing operations are being conducted across the district, including Rawal Zone, as part of efforts to maintain law and order.

The public has been urged to cooperate with the police during checking and report any suspicious activities through the emergency helpline ‘Pukar-15’ or the ‘ICT-15’ app. "Protecting citizens remains our top priority," DIG Raza emphasized.

