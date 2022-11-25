PS Shehzad Town, Koral arrested 15 criminals; drugs, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad capital Police Koral and Shahzad Town police teams apprehended 15 criminals during the last week and recovered hashish, heroin, and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad's capital police intensified the crackdown against criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Koral and Shehzad Town police teams arrested 15 accused during the last week and recovered 6600-gram hashish, 100-gram of heroin, and nine pistols with ammunition from their possessionCases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.