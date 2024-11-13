PS Tarnol Nab Two Dacoits; Cash, Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Tarnol police station team arrested two wanted members of the snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities on Wednesday
A public relation officer told APP that the Tarnol police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang.
He said the gang was involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of Tarnol. Police team also recovered snatched cash, and weapons used in crime from their possession.
The accused were identified as Moaz and Akbar Khan.
Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
DIG Syed Ali Raza also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.
DIG further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15”.
