PSA Hosts Eid Dinner
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The Arizona State University’s Pakistan Student Association (PSA) opened its arms to students from across cultures in a soulful celebration of unity, flavor, and festivity at its Eid dinner.
The event brought together students to enjoy a feast of authentic Pakistani cuisine, lovingly catered by a local Pakistani-origin restaurant, said a press release.
Laughter and tradition intertwined over the dinner, while classic card and board games added a playful spark to the evening.
“As the largest university in Arizona, ASU is home to over 400 Pakistani students and many Fulbright Scholars from Pakistan,” said Abdullah Baig, President ASU PSA.
“Hosting this event is an honor, we want Eid to feel like home for everyone. That’s why we encouraged students to bring their non-Pakistani friends. This is a celebration of community, not borders.”
The event welcomed everyone, regardless of nationality, class, color, or creed, in the true spirit of Eid, one of compassion, hospitality, and shared joy. Muhammad Faseh led the event’s organization, ensuring smooth execution and an unforgettable evening.
ASU regularly hosts cultural events, reflecting its commitment to global connection and its vibrant ties with Pakistan through students, scholars, and collaborative initiatives.
