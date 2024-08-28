Open Menu

PSA Raises Concerns Over Influx Of Substandard Solar Panels

Published August 28, 2024

PSA raises concerns over influx of substandard solar panels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) has expressed serious concerns regarding the growing import of B-grade and inferior quality solar panels by unauthorized third-party importers in the country.

In a strongly worded statement after a meeting held on Wednesday, the PSA highlighted the significant risks these substandard products pose, not only to consumers but also to the broader economy and the nation’s reputation.

The PSA emphasised that these poor-quality solar panels are not merely a consumer issue, but a matter of national importance. “The influx of substandard solar materials is a substantial loss for consumers who invest in these products with the expectation of long-term savings and reliable energy solutions,” Amir Chaudhry, chairman PSA, said and added that in reality these inferior products lead to inefficiencies, frequent breakdowns, and higher maintenance costs, ultimately negating the intended benefits of solar energy adoption.

The PSA warned that if the current trend of importing low-quality solar panels continues, Pakistan could become a dumping ground for the world's substandard solar products. This, the association stressed, would be detrimental to the country's efforts to transition to renewable energy and could severely undermine consumer confidence in solar technology.

Moreover, Amir Chaudhry clarified that these third-party importers, responsible for flooding the market with inferior solar panels, are not members of the PSA. “These importers are operating outside the recognised framework of quality assurance and ethical business practices that our association upholds,” the PSA Chairman noted. “By prioritising profit margins over product quality, they are not only compromising the safety and satisfaction of consumers but also tarnishing the nation’s dignity in the international market.”

Amir Chaudhry said that the ongoing supply glut in the Chinese market has resulted in the third party stockists in China unloading excess stocks, including B-grade stocks, without warranty or re-insurance. Unfortunately, some traders are importing the dumped stocks into the Pakistan market and selling to uninformed buyers.

The PSA urged the government and relevant regulatory authorities to take immediate action against these unauthorized importers. It called for stricter enforcement of quality standards and regulations governing the import and sale of solar products in Pakistan. The association also encouraged consumers to verify the credentials of suppliers and choose only PSA-affiliated manufacturers and importers to ensure they are purchasing high-quality, certified solar panels.

