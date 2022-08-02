PSC announces to celebrate Independence Week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Study Centre (PSC), Peshawar University has announced to celebrate 'Independence Week' in a befitting manner and holding of an online webinar.

Director PSC, Professor Dr Fakhar-ul-Islam said that a function would be held in Convocation Hall of Peshawar varsity to mark the Independence Day.

He said that a webinar on creation of Pakistan would also be convened to highlight the objectives and reasons behind the creation of Pakistan.

Dr Fakhar said exhibition of research papers would also be conducted and added that whole building of study centre would be decorated on 14 and 15 August.