PSC Approves 47 New Seed Varieties For General Cultivation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

PSC approves 47 new seed varieties for general cultivation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Seed Council (PSC) has accorded approval to 47 new seed varieties developed by public and private sector agriculture scientists for general cultivation during its 54th meeting presided over by Agricultural Minister Hussain Jahania Gerdezi.

According to an official handout issued by Media Liason Unit of Punjab agriculture department here Friday, the chair stressed on the scientists to discover such a new form of seeds which could brave harsh weather spells, immune to bad seasonal impacts and deliver benefits to the growers to reap maximum profit through their cultivation.

The minister extended felicitations to scientists for achieving 'big success' for introducing new varieties of seeds to boost corps productivity.

Gardezi advised researchers to further improve the research trials and added that from now onwards registration of varieties and their DNA fingerprinting would be mandatory for approval of new varieties.

Agriculture minister observed that instead of focusing on number of varieties, the researchers must ensure the varieties are result-oriented and high-yielding and can benefit farmers.

The minister lamented that the past governments had neglected importance of seeds and crops, adding that they were putting particular focus on preparation of the standard seeds.

