PSC approves feasibility studies of four tourists roads

The third Project Steering Committee (PSC) meeting of World Bank assisted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) project with Additional Chief Secretary, Shakeel Qadir Khan approved feasibility of four tourists roads to promote tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The approved roads include expansion of 24 kilometers Thandiani Road, 23 kilometers Mankyal to Bada Serai Road, 45 kilometers Shishikoh to Madaklasht Road and 35 kilometers Supat Valley Road.

The PSC meeting also approved feasibility studies of of eight new tourist sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.