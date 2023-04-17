PSC cancels ability test held on Mar 7

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, due to certain valid reasons, has cancelled the ability test that was held on March 7 for the posts of Lecturer in Forestry, Forest Manager, Forest Ranger, Instructor and Junior Instructor Forestry, Sub-Divisional Forest Officer.

The same test would be re-conducted and the candidates concerned would be informed accordingly, said Director Examinations KP PSC on Monday.