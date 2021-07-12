PSC declares 1043 candidates successful for ASI written test

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) on Monday announced the result of Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) recruitment test in which 1043 candidates were declared successful

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) on Monday announced the result of Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) recruitment test in which 1043 candidates were declared successful.

A press statement issued here said the results could be viewed on the commission's website www.kppsc.gov.pk.

A total of 52,630 candidates appeared in first phase of physical ability test among which passed candidates have been further shortlisted for eligibility test.

Later, a written test was conducted on November 24, and 25, 2020 that was participated by 8,099 candidates among which 1043 declared passed.

All the passed candidates would soon be called for psychological and verbal tests, the statement concluded.