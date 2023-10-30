Open Menu

PSC Declares PMS Results

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 07:33 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) on Monday declared the result of the competitive examination for 95 posts of Provincial Management Officer (PMS) BPS-17 conducted from October 4 to 22, 2022.

Out of 32,793 applicants, only 6,687 appeared in the competitive examination which is 20 percent of the total.

Out of the total candidates who appeared in the written examination, 226 candidates have been declared as qualified which is 3.3 percent.

Roll numbers of the qualified candidates are including 104,451,651,785,901,957,969,971,1044,1080,1169,1180,1183,2118,2128,2278,2370,2452,2493,2621,2641,2655,2684,2700,2846,3234,3344,3348,3358,3404,3445,3547,3739,3769,3798,3995,4210,4319,4885,4897,5141,5154,5460,5699,6135,6527,6536,6951,6974,7022,7048,7193,7198,7221,7315,7374,7426,7448,7569,7697,7965,8087,8136,8332,8698,8738,9001,10447,10517,10538,10615,10689,11265,11351,11632,11854,12098,12202,12225,12326,12339,12364,1237913008,13359,13583,13805,13888,13964,14245,14258,14554,14915,15128,15278,15279,15284,15697,15703,15801,16047,16171,16390,16471,16524,16525,16546,17177,17488,17546,17597, 17599, 17654, 17727, 17838, 17841, 17963, 18028, 18046, 18210,18238, 18239, 18240,18432, 18747,18834 ,18986 ,19067,19221,19266,19292, 19465 ,19522 ,19578,19766,19810,20022,20350, 20382,20702,20893,0956,21286,21300,21407,21455,21462,21818,21834,21947,22002,22067,22104,22135,22167,22500,22538,22632,22637,22665,22765,22825,22831,22960,22982,23648,23715,23791,24091,24191,24429,24446,24559,24604,24688,24734,24801,25040,25375,25793,26137,26152,26166,26229,26366,26376,26477,26486,26551,26599,26740,26866,26953, 26960, 26968, 27047, 27211, 27631, 27800,27874,27900,28130,28391,28513,28839,29048,29172,29176,29336,29433,29594,29642,29680,29708,30467,30483,30777,30932,31039, 31805,31822,32033, 32035, 32156, 32658, 32770.

All the qualified candidates will be called for a Psychological Test followed by viva voce as per the prescribed syllabus, says a press release issued by the Commission.

List of qualified candidates and Detail Marks Certificates of failed candidates are also available on KP PSC website (www.kppsc.gov.pk).

If any candidate applies for re-totaling of marks, he /she shall submit an application to the Commission along with a fee challan of Rs. 500/- per paper deposited in the relevant head of account in the National Bank of Pakistan within fifteen days after the announcement of the result. No request after the expiry of the said period would be entertained.

