PSC, ECOSF To Arrange Online Workshop On `Astronomical Telescope Making' In September

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

PSC, ECOSF to arrange online workshop on `Astronomical Telescope Making' in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Science Club (PSC) in collaboration with ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) has planned to organize an online workshop on 'Astronomical Telescope Making' in the month of September to promote a scientific hobby and develop related skills.

According to an official of ECOSF, Astronomy is one of the oldest sciences concerned with the study of planets, stars, galaxies and other celestial objects, and phenomena.

From time immemorial the night sky has fascinated many cultures in the past including the Arabs, Babylonians, Egyptians, Chinese and the Greeks and it continues to fascinate the people even today.

The opportunity of observing celestial objects with telescopes will be quite an exciting and exhilarating experience while the children through this workshop will be able to observe these objects with their own hand-made telescope.

The workshop will start from September 13 where kids with their parents will make a simple but powerful telescope that can see craters of the moon.

The official informed that the last date of registration is August 31 and the duration of the workshop will be 1.5 hours. The age limit for children is 7-15 years and children and parent can work together.

The workshop will start from September 13 for the Batch-I and from Saturday (September 18) for Batch-II.

The timing for the workshop will be 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

The workshop will be conducted through an online Zoom and Youtube channels (Live). The intended participants can call/ sms or whatsapp at 03453002870 / 02135052989 between 10am to 7pm or send email: info@paksc.org, the official added.

