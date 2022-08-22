UrduPoint.com

PSC Expert Sub-committee Recommend 2 CCRI Multan Bt Cotton Varieties For Approval

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The expert sub-committee of Punjab Seed Council (PSC) has recommended two new Bt cotton varieties developed by scientists of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, for PSC approval, CCRI Multan spokesman said on Monday.

Recommendations were finalized in PSC's expert sub-committee's 83rd meeting held at Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad with chief scientist AARI in the chair.

Total seven varieties were presented in the expert sub-committee meeting and five of them were recommended for approval including two from CCRI Multan i.e Bt Cyto-537, and Bt CIM-343. Two varieties of National Institute of Biotechnology and Genetics Engineering (NIBGE) and one from Cotton Research Station, Faisalabad also won recommendations.

CCRI Multan director Dr. Zahid Mahmood and breeding section head Dr. Idrees Khan had briefed the experts sub-committee.

Dr. Zahid disclosed that CCRI was also working on some climate smart varieties that can survive the change in weather conditions.

He said, CCRI has country's biggest breeding programme capable of producing varieties that can meet almost all challenges.

The two CCRI Multan varieties recommended by expert sub committee possess the traits of good quality of fibre, resistance against virus and diseases, and can survive extreme hot weather and low water availability. Both seed varieties have a production potential of 50 maunds per acre, Dr. Zahid added.

