PSC Launches Technovation Challenge 2024-2025 To Empower Girls In Technology

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2025 | 12:36 PM

PSC launches Technovation Challenge 2024-2025 to empower girls in technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Science Club (PSC), the Regional Ambassador for Technovation in Pakistan since 2017, has announced the launch of the Technovation Challenge 2024-2025.

This 12-week program aims to inspire and empower girls aged 8-18 to use mobile and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to solve real-world problems within their communities.

As part of this global initiative, PSC will conduct 12 free sessions per week, either online or on-site, to ensure accessibility for all interested participants. On-site session locations and schedules will be announced soon.

According to an official of PSC, the program is divided into three categories based on age as of August 1, 2025: Beginner Division (8-12 years), Junior Division (13-15 years), and Senior Division (16-18 years).

Through the program, girls will work in teams to identify community challenges, develop innovative solutions, and build apps to address these problems.

Along the way, participants will enhance their collaboration, problem-solving, and leadership skills.

The free program not only teaches cutting-edge tech skills to girls but also helps develop entrepreneurship and leadership skills, guidng participants to turn their ideas into market ready prototypes. With over 20,000 girls from over 115 countries participating each year, it is a chance to learn, grow and compete globally.

PSC has been running various Technovation programs since 2018 and has gained international recognition, being named Global Winners twice for the AI Family Challenge program. As a key partner of Technovation, a global organization with over 120 collaborators worldwide, PSC continues to play a vital role in fostering innovation and bridging the gender gap in technology.

The registrations for the program are now open, offering young girls a unique opportunity to develop entrepreneurial and technological skills and compete on a global stage.

