PSC Launches Technovation Challenge 2024-2025 To Empower Girls In Technology
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Science Club (PSC), the Regional Ambassador for Technovation in Pakistan since 2017, has announced the launch of the Technovation Challenge 2024-2025.
This 12-week program aims to inspire and empower girls aged 8-18 to use mobile and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to solve real-world problems within their communities.
As part of this global initiative, PSC will conduct 12 free sessions per week, either online or on-site, to ensure accessibility for all interested participants. On-site session locations and schedules will be announced soon.
According to an official of PSC, the program is divided into three categories based on age as of August 1, 2025: Beginner Division (8-12 years), Junior Division (13-15 years), and Senior Division (16-18 years).
Through the program, girls will work in teams to identify community challenges, develop innovative solutions, and build apps to address these problems.
Along the way, participants will enhance their collaboration, problem-solving, and leadership skills.
The free program not only teaches cutting-edge tech skills to girls but also helps develop entrepreneurship and leadership skills, guidng participants to turn their ideas into market ready prototypes. With over 20,000 girls from over 115 countries participating each year, it is a chance to learn, grow and compete globally.
PSC has been running various Technovation programs since 2018 and has gained international recognition, being named Global Winners twice for the AI Family Challenge program. As a key partner of Technovation, a global organization with over 120 collaborators worldwide, PSC continues to play a vital role in fostering innovation and bridging the gender gap in technology.
The registrations for the program are now open, offering young girls a unique opportunity to develop entrepreneurial and technological skills and compete on a global stage.
\778
Recent Stories
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy
UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies
Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Negotiation only way forward, PTI's pressure tactics 'doomed': Afnanullah5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi’s old auto parts markets: where affordability meets unseen deals5 minutes ago
-
PSC launches Technovation Challenge 2024-2025 to empower girls in technology5 minutes ago
-
Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2: Shaping the future of female education in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
India perpetrating war crimes in IIOJK: AJK PM5 minutes ago
-
The lost glow: Environmental pollution extinguishes Jugnu at night skies15 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations visits different police stations in Rawal division, CTP Headquarters25 minutes ago
-
CPO to hold ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ on Monday to address grievances of citizens35 minutes ago
-
Stunting in Children: PTI Govt. lackluster approach sparks concerns in KP35 minutes ago
-
Shameful for India to call itself a republic despite its illegal occupation of occupied Jammu and Ka ..35 minutes ago
-
PFC starts collecting budget proposals from furniture industry35 minutes ago
-
Hotel sector faces setback in snowless winter season in northern KP35 minutes ago