PSC meets for women economic, political participation project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Project Steering Committee (PSC) meeting of women economic and political participation project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was convened under the chairmanship of Secretary Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Mahmood Khan on Friday.

It was also attended by Program Manager Cowater Canada, Caitlin Pooleand Lawrence Tucker Vice President, Risk Management, Canada.

The work plan of the project was presented and different activities under the project for the next year were also discussed.