PSC playing key role in providing quality seeds to farmers: Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Monday said that Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) was playing a key role in providing quality and cheap seeds to the farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Monday said that Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) was playing a key role in providing quality and cheap seeds to the farmers.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of board of directors of Punjab Seed Corporation here.

He said, "There is a need to provide better services to the farmers." PSC Managing Director Shan-Al-Haq gave a briefing on the agenda of the meeting.

The Minister said that Punjab Seed Corporati6on was a trustworthy organization of farmers.

During conducting seed trials, they should be planted under the supervision of seed variety discoverer so that actual potential yield of seed could be checked, he added.

He said the Punjab Seed Corporation should present a short-term and long-term plan for the supply of seeds to the farmers in Rabi and Kharif season.

He further said that progressive farmers and academia should also be consulted during seed trials process.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi directed the authorities to present the comparative statement report of seeds belonging to foreign, local private companies and Punjab Seed Corporation in the next board meeting.

The Minister emphasized on improving the capacity and profitability of the farms working under the control of PSC. He also gave instructions to the Punjab Seed Corporation to take immediate measures for getting the membership of International Seed Council.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar directed PSC Managing Director to prepare a business plan for various crops cultivated for trials on the farms so that in the light of which key performance indicators for the corporation could be fixed.

The Agriculture Minister Punjab also approved various administrative matters of Punjab Seed Corporation in consultation with the board members.