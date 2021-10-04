PSC playing significant role in providing quality seeds to farmers: Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said on Monday the Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) was playing a pivotal role in providing quality and inexpensive seeds to farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said on Monday the Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) was playing a pivotal role in providing quality and inexpensive seeds to farmers.

Presiding over a meeting of the board of Punjab Seed Council here, he said it was necessary to take immediate steps to prevent losses on the agricultural farms of Punjab Seed Corporation so that basic seed production could be increased.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture, with the approval of Board members, formed a special committee headed by Member Board Punjab Seed Council Aftab Ahmed Kichchi to find out the causes of losses on the agriculturalfarms of Punjab Seed Corporation and prevent it.