PSC Providing Registered Cotton Seed Bags At Subsidized Price

Wed 31st March 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Agriculture spokesman on Wednesday said that Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) was providing bags of registered varieties of cotton seed at a subsidized price of Rs 1000 per bag to improve production as farmers started making arrangements for the cotton sowing season beginning from April 1.

Spokesman said that the agriculture department has arranged seed bags that are sufficient for sowing on an area of 200,000 acres and advised farmers to avail the opportunity and get seed bags at the subsidized price.

He said that registered Bt cotton varieties included IUB-13, MNH-886, BS-15, Nayab-878, and FH-142. He further stated that farmers from some specific districts should select seed varieties after consulting experts from their respective areas. He advised farmers to cover 10 per cent of their cotton sown areas with traditional non-Bt varieties so that attacking pests do not develop resistance against Bt varieties.

He said that seed with germination strength of 75 per cent or above be sown at the rate of six kilogram per acre in case of fur-free seed and eight kilogram per acre in case of seed carrying fur on its surface.

Farmers should apply appropriate pesticide for application on the seed before sowing so that their crop remained safe from sucking pests particularly white fly for a month. Farmers should also consult officials for application of some suitable anti-fungus medicine on seed to save it from diseases.

Farmers should sow cotton on beds either by machines or by hand. In case of sowing by drill, rows should be separated by two and half feet. When plants attain a height of one to two feet then farmers should put soil `to cover lower part of trunk in first row, then third row leaving the second one unattended, and so on.

He said that sowing on beds made removal of weeds and application of fertilizers easy, and saved plants from damage caused by rain or over irrigation.

First water should be applied 30-35 days after sowing by drill while rest of the water applications could be done after intervals of twelve to fifteen days.

First water in case of sowing on beds should be applied 3-4 days after sowing while second, third and fourth water should be applied maintaining a gap of 6-7 days and rest of the water applications should be done maintaining 12-day gaps.

Farmers should remove diseased or weaker plants through the process of trimming to maintain standard number of plants in an acre. Trimming process should be completed in one session, either within 20-25 days after sowing, or before first water application or after the first dry hoeing.

Plant population should be maintained at 15000-17500 per acre for crop sown from Apr 1-20, and 17,500-20,000 for crop sown from Apr 21 to May 10.

