PSC to launch pilot program of Technovation Idea Lab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :After Technovation Families (Artificial Intelligence Family Challenge) Pakistan Science Club (PSC) now in collaboration with Technovation and UNESCO is launching a pilot program "Technovation Idea Lab in Pakistan".

The five weeks program is only for girls of age 10-18 who are interested in Artificial Intelligence and solving community problems using it.

Girls either individual or group (maximum 6) will be guided to gather Data, refining and process the data through Machine learning and then creating an App.

There will be five online sessions of 2 hours each once in a week starting from 27th July to 28th August 2020.

Sessions will be on every Saturday 10 am to 12 pm (first session will be on 30th July due to Eid-ul-Azha).

The participants then submit their ideas internationally to Technovation.

The intending participants can register through https://forms.gle/YqgTyEV3rXPpU6k88.