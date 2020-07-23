UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSC To Launch Pilot Program Of Technovation Idea Lab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:20 PM

PSC to launch pilot program of Technovation Idea Lab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :After Technovation Families (Artificial Intelligence Family Challenge) Pakistan Science Club (PSC) now in collaboration with Technovation and UNESCO is launching a pilot program "Technovation Idea Lab in Pakistan".

The five weeks program is only for girls of age 10-18 who are interested in Artificial Intelligence and solving community problems using it.

Girls either individual or group (maximum 6) will be guided to gather Data, refining and process the data through Machine learning and then creating an App.

There will be five online sessions of 2 hours each once in a week starting from 27th July to 28th August 2020.

Sessions will be on every Saturday 10 am to 12 pm (first session will be on 30th July due to Eid-ul-Azha).

The participants then submit their ideas internationally to Technovation.

The intending participants can register through https://forms.gle/YqgTyEV3rXPpU6k88.

Related Topics

Pakistan July August 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

1 hour ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

Meeting reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

56 seconds ago

Meeting held to ensure implementation of SOPs duri ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.