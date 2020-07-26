UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSC To Launch 'Technovation Idea Lab' On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 03:30 PM

PSC to launch 'Technovation Idea Lab' on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :After Technovation Families (Artificial Intelligence Family Challenge) Pakistan Science Club (PSC) now in collaboration with Technovation and UNESCO is launching a pilot programme "Technovation Idea Lab in Pakistan".

The five weeks programme is only for girls of age 10-18 who are interested in Artificial Intelligence and solving community problems using it.

Girls either individual or group (maximum 6) will be guided to gather data, refining and process the data through Machine learning and then creating an App.

There will be five online sessions of 2 hours each once in a week starting from 27th July to 28th August 2020.

The participants then submit their ideas internationally to Technovation.

The intending participants can register through https://forms.gle/YqgTyEV3rXPpU6k88.

