PSC To Train Girls To Resolve Issues Through AI Technologies

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Science Club (PSC) in collaboration with Technovation bringing an exciting 12-week program for girls and families to solve real world problems in their communities through using cutting-edge mobile and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

The program has been designed for the girls aged between 8-12 years and aimed at providing challenge-based technology education to develop problem solving skills and confidence in learning abilities, an official of PSC told APP.

The program will start from January 22 and held virtually. Technovation Girls program equips young women to become tech entrepreneurs and leaders.

With the support of volunteer mentors and parents, girls work in teams to code mobile apps that address real-world problems.

Under this program, the girls solve problems using AI technology. Through working in teams, the girls find a problem in their community and build an app to help solve it.

Along the way, the girls will be able to develop their collaboration, problem solving and leadership skills, the official said.

The PSC is a non-profit science society and pursuing the mission to promote scientific research culture in society through interactive and innovative hands-on science activities projects, experiments and science fairs.

Technovation is a global tech education company that empowers girls to become leaders, creators and problem solvers.

