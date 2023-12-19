Open Menu

PSCA Apprehends Gang

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PSCA apprehends gang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) apprehended a gang in response to

the Emergency 15 call in the city on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, a call was received on Emergency 15 regarding

snatching incidents in Millat Road Dholanwal area.

The Safe City team immediately informed

and dispatched PS Nawan Kot and PS Millat Park Police.

Acting on the information provided by the Safe City, the police arrested 2 members of the

gang who were identified as Rahman and Zaman.

The spokesperson stated that a case haD been registered against the accused.

