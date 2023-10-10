Open Menu

PSCA Apprehends Thief

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 06:31 PM

PSCA apprehends thief

The surveillance team of Punjab Safe Cities Authority has arrested a thief red-handed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The surveillance team of Punjab Safe Cities Authority has arrested a thief red-handed.

According to a spokesman for the PSCA, they caught a thief in the act as he attempted to break into a premises.

The Safe City monitoring team noticed the theft and promptly alerted the police.

As a result of swift action by the police, the suspect was apprehended on the spot, and he is now in custody. He said the Safe City camera surveillance team continues to be a valuable asset in apprehending criminals. He encouraged citizens to report any suspicious activities to 15.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Criminals

Recent Stories

TikTok's commitment to supporting mental, health a ..

TikTok's commitment to supporting mental, health awareness in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 German Language Course to begin from Oct 17 at ICC ..

German Language Course to begin from Oct 17 at ICCBS

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

Cricket: England v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

3 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup standings

Cricket World Cup standings

3 minutes ago
 SCCI calls for rationalization of duties, tariffs ..

SCCI calls for rationalization of duties, tariffs to enhance cross border trade

3 minutes ago
Parents urged to get children administered polio d ..

Parents urged to get children administered polio drops

3 minutes ago
 Establishing UAE Drug Corporation will support cou ..

Establishing UAE Drug Corporation will support country&#039;s leadership, compet ..

9 minutes ago
 Winter kits distributed among Sweet Home children

Winter kits distributed among Sweet Home children

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Bakhtawar Cadet Collage Nawab ..

Commissioner visits Bakhtawar Cadet Collage Nawabshah

3 minutes ago
 Dera police arrest 3 accused; recover stolen items

Dera police arrest 3 accused; recover stolen items

3 minutes ago
 DC visits bus stand

DC visits bus stand

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan