PSCA apprehends thief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The surveillance team of Punjab Safe Cities Authority has arrested a thief red-handed.

According to a spokesman for the PSCA, they caught a thief in the act as he attempted to break into a premises.

The Safe City monitoring team noticed the theft and promptly alerted the police.

As a result of swift action by the police, the suspect was apprehended on the spot, and he is now in custody. He said the Safe City camera surveillance team continues to be a valuable asset in apprehending criminals. He encouraged citizens to report any suspicious activities to 15.