PSCA arranges cricket league

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Sunday arranged a cricket league for the staff members.

Seven teams from different departments, including female staff, participated in the event.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Muhammad Kamran Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

He also distributed prizes among the winning team and man of the match.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at DHA ground in which the COO and other staff members participated.

Addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Kamran said that all teams performed well. sports is essential for mental and physical health, such activities cultivate personality and maturity in character. The purpose of the cricket match was to attract the youth towards healthy activities.