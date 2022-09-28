PSCA cameras being used for Pak-Eng cricket matches security

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) cameras were being monitored throughout the city pertaining to security arrangements for Pakistan vs England T-20 series

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) cameras were being monitored throughout the city pertaining to security arrangements for Pakistan vs England T-20 series.

In this regard, more than 500 cameras were being used for special monitoring of cricket teams from hotels to stadiums, stadium routes, and inside the stadium through PSCA cameras.

In addition, more than 150 police communication officers were on duty at the PPPIC3 Center for matches surveillance. Moreover, Routes were also being monitored with Police Response Unit (PRU) vehicle cameras.

Safe Cities Authority's mobile command vehicle was present at Gaddafi Stadium for monitoring the matches.

The PSCA spokesperson said that the PSCA was fully cooperating with all law enforcement agencies for foolproof security arrangements.