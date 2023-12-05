PSCA catches thief stealing money from pizza delivery boy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Punjab Safe City Authority's cameras captured a man who snatched money from a pizza delivery boy here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for the autgority, the culprit stole the delivery boy's money from a pizza shop and fled. The accused had come to buy pizza, and while paying, he snatched money from the delivery boy and escaped.

The pizza delivery boy reported the incident to the Safe City 15 Emergency Helpline. The Safe City team directed Faisal Town police to reach the spot. The virtual patrolling officers of Safe City initiated the search for the suspect through Safe City cameras. All evidence obtained from the cameras was provided to the investigating officer. The spokesperson said that the investigating officer arrested the accused and recovered stolen money.