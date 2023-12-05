Open Menu

PSCA Catches Thief Stealing Money From Pizza Delivery Boy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PSCA catches thief stealing money from pizza delivery boy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Punjab Safe City Authority's cameras captured a man who snatched money from a pizza delivery boy here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for the autgority, the culprit stole the delivery boy's money from a pizza shop and fled. The accused had come to buy pizza, and while paying, he snatched money from the delivery boy and escaped.

The pizza delivery boy reported the incident to the Safe City 15 Emergency Helpline. The Safe City team directed Faisal Town police to reach the spot. The virtual patrolling officers of Safe City initiated the search for the suspect through Safe City cameras. All evidence obtained from the cameras was provided to the investigating officer. The spokesperson said that the investigating officer arrested the accused and recovered stolen money.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Man Buy Money All From

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar meets the President ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar meets the President of Sri Lanka in Dubai

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Nabs Smuggler with 8.9 Kilos of Mari ..

Dubai Customs Nabs Smuggler with 8.9 Kilos of Marijuana

39 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Calls on OIC Member States to In ..

Secretary-General Calls on OIC Member States to Invest More in Critical Sectors ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistani Photographers Enchanted by the Innovatio ..

Pakistani Photographers Enchanted by the Innovation of vivo V29 5G & V29e 5G

43 minutes ago
 Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for ..

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for Punjab

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

18 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

18 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

18 hours ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

18 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan