PSCA Celebrates Int'l Women Day

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 07:24 PM

In the wake of International Women Day, Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Tuesday organized a thought-storming event to acknowledge the spirit and services of women workforce here at Qurban Lines

The event was followed by ceremonial cake cutting by Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Home Musarrat Jamshed Cheema.

The ceremony was aimed to encourage women employees of authority for their active participation and contribution.

On this occasion, Musarat Jamshed Cheema said the PSCA was playing a key role in women's protection, adding the women safety app was proving to be an important step in the protection of women.

"I am glad to see the clear representation of women in the Punjab Safe City Authority", she added.

Addressing the participants, Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan said that Punjabsafe cities authority was providing all possible facilities to women officers.

The PSCA also engages a minimum 25 percent of women in various roles of authority.

