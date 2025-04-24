PSCA Completes Security Arrangements For PSL Season 10 Matches
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has finalized special security measures for the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.
According to spokesman, a joint security strategy has been implemented in collaboration with Lahore Police to ensure comprehensive surveillance of Qaddafi Stadium and surrounding routes. Over 700 state-of-the-art cameras, including facial recognition technology, are actively monitoring the area to ensure foolproof security. Continuous surveillance is being conducted through the digital wall at the Safe City Control Room, covering the routes of players and spectators, hotels, and areas surrounding the stadium.
Security arrangements have been further strengthened with the use of modern LTE handsets and facial recognition cameras. Virtual patrolling officers and technical teams are on duty 24/7 at the Safe City Headquarters to monitor all activities in real time.
Security has been ensured in line with international standards through advanced technology and effective coordination. Meanwhile, Punjab Safe Cities Authority is providing continuous traffic and parking updates through Safe City FM 88.6. Punjab Safe Cities Authority continues to offer full support to all law enforcement agencies to ensure that citizens can enjoy PSL matches in a secure and peaceful environment.
