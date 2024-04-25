PSCA completes training of 50 ASPs

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has successfully completed the training of 50 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) from the National Police Academy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has successfully completed the training of 50 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) from the National Police academy.

The training focused on artificial intelligence-based modern policing methods, including the use of safe city technology and the virtual women police station.

The ASPs were briefed on the working of the Virtual Women Police Station, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Pakistan. They were also informed about the 19 traffic violation detection systems installed in Lahore, a first in South Asia. Additionally, they were briefed on the 100 modern emergency panic buttons and 50 location-based free Wi-Fi projects.

The training aimed to equip the young officers with the latest technology and modern policing methods to combat crime and provide better services to the citizens.

Chief Administration Officer Shoaib Mahmood emphasized that the traditional policing era is over, and artificial intelligence is being used worldwide to combat crime.

The PSCA's training course will help the officers in modern investigation techniques and crime prevention. The police officers will be able to respond more effectively to emergency calls and provide better services to the citizens.