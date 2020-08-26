PSCA continues to monitor processions

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) was monitoring processions from the beginning of Muharram through surveillance cameras of the PSCA across the Punjab capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) was monitoring processions from the beginning of Muharram through surveillance cameras of the PSCA across the Punjab capital.

More than 600 cameras will continue to monitor the procession routes from different parts of the city on the 9th and the 10th of Muharram.

According to a PSCA spokesman, the authority has also completed a survey of the procession routes in the collaboration with the police and the authority will also install more cameras at 26 points.

The PSCA will also monitor the main Ashura procession with his mobile command vehicle.

More than 230 police communication officers from Punjab Police Integrated Command Controland Communication Center headed by Operation Commander SP Asim Jasra will be onduty in three shifts.