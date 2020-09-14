UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSCA, CTP To Take Action Against E-challan Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:34 PM

PSCA, CTP to take action against e-challan defaulters

Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) in collaboration with City Traffic Police on Monday finalized preparations for taking action against e-challan defaulters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) in collaboration with City Traffic Police on Monday finalized preparations for taking action against e-challan defaulters.

The authority has provided an e-challan android App and printer to the city traffic police, through which the record of e-challan defaulters would be checked on the spot while traffic wardens would issue slips through printers immediately to e-challans defaulters.

A slip would be given at the time of vehicle documents, identity card, or license seized.

Two slips would come out of the printer, one for defaulter and the other for seized documents identity.

The documents would only be returned to the defaulters on the submission of e-challan amount after verification of slip number before the vehicles of e-challan defaulters would remain impounded at the police station.

For the action against e-challan defaulter, the PSCA has also provided training to the teams formed by CTO Syed Hamad Abid.

In this regard, 17 teams have been provided training by PSCAon the use of Android app, printers and devices.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Vehicles Vehicle Traffic

Recent Stories

'Martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Ali Zain-ul-Abidin' conf ..

1 minute ago

Minister urges school, college students to follow ..

1 minute ago

Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 smoot ..

1 minute ago

Merkel Slams Austria's Kurz for Refusing to Accept ..

1 minute ago

Russia Sends Germany New Request to Share Informat ..

4 minutes ago

Scientists find 'life harbouring' gas on Venus

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.