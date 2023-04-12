PSCA deploys more than 100 cameras for Youm-e-Ali procession

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) deployed more than 100 camera to monitor the main majalis and processions from all angles to ensure safety on the occasion of Youm-e-Shahadat Ali (RA).

Moreover, technical teams from PSCA were present at the headquarters and in the field to support law enforcement agencies in case of any emergency.

Senior police command was also closely monitoring all operations from the Safe Cities headquarters, said a spokesperson here on Wednesday.

To further enhance the security of Youm Ali, representatives of law enforcement agencies, including the Lahore police, were on duty at the Safe City Centre.

The PSCA spokesperson advised the citizens to remain vigilant and reportany suspicious activities or persons to the authorities. In case of an emergency,citizens should immediately contact Emergency 15 for assistance.