Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PSCA Deploys More Than 100 Cameras For Youm-e-Ali Procession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PSCA deploys more than 100 cameras for Youm-e-Ali procession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) deployed more than 100 camera to monitor the main majalis and processions from all angles to ensure safety on the occasion of Youm-e-Shahadat Ali (RA).

Moreover, technical teams from PSCA were present at the headquarters and in the field to support law enforcement agencies in case of any emergency.

Senior police command was also closely monitoring all operations from the Safe Cities headquarters, said a spokesperson here on Wednesday.

To further enhance the security of Youm Ali, representatives of law enforcement agencies, including the Lahore police, were on duty at the Safe City Centre.

The PSCA spokesperson advised the citizens to remain vigilant and reportany suspicious activities or persons to the authorities. In case of an emergency,citizens should immediately contact Emergency 15 for assistance.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab All From

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

52 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

52 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED ..

Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED1.7 bn in March 2023

52 minutes ago
 Insured individuals should plan for retirement onc ..

Insured individuals should plan for retirement once they are employed: GPSSA

52 minutes ago
 Masdar expands presence in US with completion of a ..

Masdar expands presence in US with completion of acquisition of Big Beau project ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.