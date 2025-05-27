PSCA Established Virtual Blood Bank To Save Lives In Emergencies
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 08:46 PM
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has launched the Virtual Blood Bank, a first-of-its-kind digital platform designed to connect volunteer blood donors with patients in urgent need
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has launched the Virtual Blood Bank, a first-of-its-kind digital platform designed to connect volunteer blood donors with patients in urgent need.
Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday, Umair hamza, in charge Virtual Blood Bank and Usra Sohail Coordinator said the Virtual Blood Bank fills critical gaps in emergency care, especially for patients with chronic illnesses or urgent transfusion needs.
Unlike traditional blood banks, the Virtual Blood Bank does not store blood physically. Instead, it serves as a centralized, real-time digital registry, accessible through PSCA’s Emergency Helpline 15 and social media platforms, Umair added.
Usra told that the facility operated 24/7 by trained staff, it matches donors and recipients based on location, blood type, and urgency.
The service was developed in response to recurring shortages, particularly in emergencies involving unidentified patients or cases during late hours and holidays, she added.
Umair said that more than 25,000 donors have registered across Punjab, including over 12,000 Punjab Police personnel, students, and professionals committed to supporting the cause.
