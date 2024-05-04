Open Menu

PSCA Expands Free Wi-Fi Service To 100 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority has expanded its free Wi-Fi service from 50 to 100 points in Lahore.

This service is available for the convenience of citizens in emergencies. Citizens can contact the police and their loved ones through CM Maryam Nawaz's Free Wi-Fi in any emergency.

They can also use the Women Safety App, the Punjab Police App, and WhatsApp.

The range of each free Wi-Fi device installed across the city is 300 feet. This service is only for emergency use. Citizens can also download various applications through free Wi-Fi, and it can also be used for ride-hailing services.

The spokesperson for the Punjab Safe Cities Authority stated that this service is not for video streaming, entertainment, or accessing social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and other similar apps.

