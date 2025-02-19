Open Menu

PSCA Finalises Security Arrangement For Champion Trophy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PSCA finalises security arrangement for Champion Trophy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has completed security arrangements for the Champions Trophy matches.

According to PSCA spokesman, the monitoring of matches being played in Lahore and Rawalpindi was underway using the latest surveillance systems while monitoring was also being done inside and outside the Qaddafi and Rawalpindi stadiums through Safe City cameras. For match security, monitoring continues with over 600 cameras, including facial recognition. Surveillance was being carried out 24 hours a day from the airport, hotel to the stadium, and surrounding routes.

The spokesperson further said that virtual patrolling officers and technical teams were on duty 24/7 at the Safe City Headquarters.

Monitoring of routes was also being done with Safe City cameras installed on PRU vehicles. The Safe City mobile command vehicle was stationed at the Qaddafi Stadium for match monitoring. Security has been made foolproof using advanced technology and coordination in accordance with international security standards. Full coordination with Safe City field forces continues. The Safe Cities Authority was providing all possible assistance to law enforcement agencies.

