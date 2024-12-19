PSCA Gets Man Arrested For Assaulting Daughter-in-law
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) An incident of abuse by a man of his daughter-in-law has been reported in Lahore’s Millat Park area.
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s (PSCA) Virtual Women Police Station ensured timely action, leading to the arrest of the accused.
According to details, the victim's father reported the incident by calling 15 Emergency Helpline and informing the Virtual Women Police Station.
The victim revealed that her father-in-law had assaulted her multiple times and threatened her with dire consequences, including death if she disclosed the abuse to anyone.
The PSCA spokesperson said that the Virtual Women Police Station immediately dispatched the nearest police team to the scene. It was discovered that the man used to abuse his daughter-in-law in his son's absence. A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway.
