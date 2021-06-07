LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDS&S) Chief Security Advisor Catherine Mackenzie on Monday said that Lahore's safety index had improved significantly due to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA)'s positive steps.

"We consider ourselves much safer in Lahore after seeing the working of Safe Cities Authority", she expressed these views during her visit to the PSCA Headquarters along with Deputy Security Advisor Johan Douglas, here.

She said the PSCA was taking the best possible steps to make Lahore safer, adding that such projects were much needed to maintain law and order situation in metropolis.

The PSCA project had also significantly improved traffic flow and law enforcement in the city, she maintained.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about working of the authority. The UN delegates took keen interest in an integrated system of modern policing.

Later, the PSCA COO presented a commemorative shield to Chief Security Advisor Katherine Mackenzie.