PSCA helps recover 8 missing persons, 176 bikes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) helped the police recover eight missing persons, 176 motorbikes, and two cars through its system during June 2021.

A spokesperson for the Authority said the 15 emergency helpline received 2,114,975 calls, out of which 1,381,947 were hoaxes/ irrelevant one and 170,491 callers had genuine issues.

The dispatch control centre (DCC) generated cases for further action.

Also, 78,431 of the calls received sought information, consultancy and 8,598 were about traffic management and city traffic police help.