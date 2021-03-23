PSCA holds cake cutting ceremony to mark Pakistan Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :A cake cutting ceremony to mark the Pakistan Day was held at the PSCA Qurban lines here on Tuesday.

DSP coordination of PPIC3 Mansoorul Hassan and a large number of police communication officers were present in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, DSP Mansoorul Hassan said that March 23 had a landmark value in the Pakistan Movement which further strengthened the commitment for getting a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

In order to achieve this goal, he said, "We need to follow the quotes Unity, Faith, Discipline of the founderof Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for a progressive Pakistan", he added.

He said the Punjab Safe Cities Authority would continue to play its role in making the country safe.