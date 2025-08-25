PSCA identifies over 800 bodies, reunites 736 individuals with families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has successfully identified over 800 unclaimed bodies and reunited 736 mentally or physically challenged individuals with their families across the province.

According to a PSCA spokesperson, the authority's “Meri Pehchan Center” has identified 1,240 unclaimed bodies since its inception, while biometric data of 1,359 vulnerable individuals has been collected from various welfare institutions.

The identifications were made possible through a modern biometric system integrated with NADRA, enabling swift and accurate matching of data.

The center continues to play a vital role in bridging the gap between lost individuals and their families.

The PSCA field teams regularly visit hospitals, morgues, and old age homes across Punjab to gather data and facilitate identifications, added spokesperson.

In addition, reports and alerts received through the Emergency Helpline 15 are being actively used in the identification and reunification process.

The PSCA has appealed to citizens to report any information regarding missing persons or unclaimed bodies by contacting the helpline, so timely action can be taken to assist affected families.