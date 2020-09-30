UrduPoint.com
PSCA Initiates Action Against E Challan Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has finalized the framework of blacklisting vehicles of e-challan defaulters.

A Suzuki Cultus vehicle was checked near Chauburji Chowk during surveillance through the Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras. The vehicle was intercepted by traffic wardens on the instruction of the PSCA and vehicle e-challans were checked through an app on which the vehicle was found to be in default of 99 e-challans, the spokesman said here on Wednesday.

The vehicle was seized at Lytton Road police station for non-payment of fine while the amount owed by the owner of the non-paying vehicle was Rs 48,800, he added.

A joint operation of the City Traffic Police and Safe Cities was underway against non-paying challan vehicles, he said and added that for smooth action, the authority had also provided devices and printers to the city traffic police. With the help of devices, e-challan non-paying vehicles could be easily checked, he maintained.

The City Traffic Police so far seized 11,610 e-challan non-paying vehicle documentswhereas 17 teams of traffic police were also taking action against defaulter vehicles,he concluded.

