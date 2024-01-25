PSCA Initiates "Crime Stoppers Service”
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) has launched “Crime Stopper Service” for
the citizens regarding indication of any crime in their areas.
According to a spokesperson for the authority, Safe City Crime Stoppers allows reporting
crimes through two channels; citizens can call on City Safe Crime Stoppers number 033SAFECITY i.e 03372332489.
Caller’s identity will remain confidential, ensuring security.
People can submit visual or video evidence with confidential information on the Safe City website www.psca.gop.pk.
"Safe City Crime Stoppers" welcomes information on drug dealers, terrorists, dacoits, wanted individuals, counterfeit goods manufacturers, sexual crimes, gambling dens, human smuggling, illegal weapons,
and utility theft.
The spokesperson urged citizens to play their role for a bright and secure future for your children.
