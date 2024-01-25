Open Menu

PSCA Initiates "Crime Stoppers Service”

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PSCA initiates "Crime Stoppers Service”

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) has launched “Crime Stopper Service” for

the citizens regarding indication of any crime in their areas.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, Safe City Crime Stoppers allows reporting

crimes through two channels; citizens can call on City Safe Crime Stoppers number 033SAFECITY i.e 03372332489.

Caller’s identity will remain confidential, ensuring security.

People can submit visual or video evidence with confidential information on the Safe City website www.psca.gop.pk.

"Safe City Crime Stoppers" welcomes information on drug dealers, terrorists, dacoits, wanted individuals, counterfeit goods manufacturers, sexual crimes, gambling dens, human smuggling, illegal weapons,

and utility theft.

The spokesperson urged citizens to play their role for a bright and secure future for your children.

