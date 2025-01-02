PSCA introduces virtual blood bank facility

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has introduced a virtual blood bank

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has introduced a virtual blood bank

facility on Punjab Emergency Helpline 15 on a trial basis.

According to PSCA spokesman, the Safe City Emergency Virtual Blood

Bank had been established under the special direction of Punjab Chief

Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Citizens could easily access the Safe

City Emergency Blood Bank by calling 15 and pressing 4.

Upon receiving the call, a Safe City officer would connect the caller with

a registered donor from the blood bank database via a conference call.

Blood donor agencies, NGOs and blood banks of colleges and universities

have been linked to the Safe City Blood Bank database.

Citizens, students,

and members of civil society could register themselves as blood donors

by calling 15 or through the safe city website.

Additionally, citizens could submit blood donation or request forms at the police

facilitation counters set up in all government hospitals. They could also

register themselves and request blood donations through the emergency helpline 15.

Initially, officers and personnel of the Punjab police were getting registered

themselves as donors. Over 10,000 personnel have registered blood donors

in the Safe City Blood Bank. All citizens were urged to actively participate

in the noble cause and donate blood to save lives and stay healthy.