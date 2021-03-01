UrduPoint.com
PSCA Issued 1,986,464 E-challans During 2020

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:50 PM

PSCA issued 1,986,464 e-challans during 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority received 21,194,327 calls, out of which 33, 79762 were received at 15 Lahore while 1,763,916 cases were registered at Police & Emergency Helpline during the year 2020.

The PSCA electronic ticketing center has sent 1,986,464 e-challans to the violators and Rs 192.73 million were deposited in the national exchequer during 2020.

The electronic data analysis center provided 3011 audio and video electronic evidence to police investigation officers, said a spokesman for PSCA here on Monday.

More than 719 rallies and protests were monitored through state of the art CCTV surveillance operations via geo-strategic grid of cameras to ensure security measures. The Media Monitoring Center has reported 3,031 social media pages to law enforcement agencies and 1,775 pages were blocked regarding hate speeches, sectarianism and anti-state from PTA, he said.

The spokesman said that PSCA WebTV, and Radio Safe city 88.6 continued their campaign regarding road safety, e-challan, efficient use of 15 emergency helpline, and other issues on official social media pages, radio, and web tv.

PSCA has initiated Pehchaan App and upgraded Woman Safety App in 2020 as well, he said and added the PSCA had introduced SMS Alert service to E-Challan defaulters.

He said that PSCA was determined to extend its services and cooperation with LEAs, and all others, whenever required. Citizens are requested to contact 15 helplines in case of any emergency or to report illegal activity in the city, he concluded.

