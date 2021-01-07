UrduPoint.com
PSCA Issued 1,986,464 E-tickets In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:35 PM

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has issued 1,986,464 electronic challans during last year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has issued 1,986,464 electronic challans during last year.

Out of the total e-challans, 999,398 challans were issued for vehicles and 949,436 for motorcycles and rickshaws while 37,630 commercial vehicles were also ticketed during last years.

In the form of e-challan fines payment, Rs. 192.

73 million were deposited in the national exchequer, out of which the car owners paid the amount of the fines of Rs. 159.792 million, whereas motorcycle and rickshaw owners had deposited Rs. 263.91 million, said a spokesman for PSCA here on Thursday.

The spokesperson said that the authority had taken action against more than 24,000 e-challan non-paying vehicles.

In addition, e-challan online payment has been introduced for the convenienceof citizens, he maintained.

