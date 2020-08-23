PSCA issued more than 24 mln e-challans

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) issued more than 24 million e-challans through cameras during one and a half years of its inception.

The fines of above Rs 250 million were deposited in the national exchequer in the form of E-challans payment.

As many as 616,018 challans have been issued since January 2020.

Out of which, 340,000 vehicles, 258,000 motorcycles and rickshaws, and 9,000 commercial vehicles were sent e-challans.

A spokesperson for PSCA told APP that one million cars, 1.

2 million motorcycles, and more than a million commercial vehicles were issued e-challan during 2019.

He said that road accidents and causalities had considerably reduced due to effective traffic management and e-challans during current year.

He said the PSCA team would continue their efforts to improve traffic awareness and management in the metropolitan.

He said that in order to avoid any inconvenience, citizens should ensurepayment of e-challan penalty within due date.