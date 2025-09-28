Open Menu

PSCA Issues 16,000 Alerts In Surveillance Of Smuggling, Hoarding

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 07:50 PM

PSCA issues 16,000 alerts in surveillance of smuggling, hoarding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) issued more than 16,000 alerts through the cameras, while 45 suspicious vehicles have been identified in smuggling and hoarding bids that are being monitored 24 hours a day, across Punjab.

According to Mustansar Feroze, Chief Operating Officer, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), more than 16,000 alerts have been issued through the cameras so far, while 45 suspicious vehicles have been identified.

He further said that more than 500 smart cameras are being used to closely monitor the border points and sensitive locations of the province. On this occasion, Secretary price Control Dr. Kiran Khurshid said that Safe City’s modern technology is proving to be very effective in preventing smuggling and illegal profiteering.

Recent Stories

India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final tod ..

India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi cha ..

Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..

36 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

36 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

36 minutes ago
 OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Ch ..

OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza

51 minutes ago
 UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investm ..

UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman

51 minutes ago
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Counc ..

General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..

2 hours ago
 President offers condolences on passing of Salem I ..

President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi

3 hours ago
 Museum of Future launches Master Class series with ..

Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in Oct ..

UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October

4 hours ago
 UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-rea ..

UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan