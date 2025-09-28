PSCA issues 16,000 alerts in surveillance of smuggling, hoarding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) issued more than 16,000 alerts through the cameras, while 45 suspicious vehicles have been identified in smuggling and hoarding bids that are being monitored 24 hours a day, across Punjab.

According to Mustansar Feroze, Chief Operating Officer, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), more than 16,000 alerts have been issued through the cameras so far, while 45 suspicious vehicles have been identified.

He further said that more than 500 smart cameras are being used to closely monitor the border points and sensitive locations of the province. On this occasion, Secretary price Control Dr. Kiran Khurshid said that Safe City’s modern technology is proving to be very effective in preventing smuggling and illegal profiteering.